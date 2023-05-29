MEGADETH - Jiu-Jitsu Trainer REGGIE ALMEIDA Shares Behind The Scenes Video From Knotfest Australia

Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, TN acts as trainer for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and co. while on the road. He has shared a new vlog via his ChokeRoll YouTube channel, featuring behind the scenes footage from Megadeth's appearances at Knotfest Australia - March 24 in Melbourne, March 25 in Sydney, and March 26 in Brisbane.

A message states: "A short version of what I did in Australia with Megadeth, worked out with Dave, and of course backstage, concerts etc."

Megadeth's upcoming Crush The World Tour dates are as follows:

June

24 - Tampa, FL

July

16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

23 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

26 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock 2023

29 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopiorock

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

August

2 - Skanderborg - Smukfest

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

6 - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten

13 - Walton-On-Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

16 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Ai

17 - Pardubice, Czechia - Enteria Arena

19 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest

22 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

25 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Riverside Open Air Aarburg

27 - Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy - AMA Music Festival

September

1 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

9 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway

22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

23 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway

October

6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock