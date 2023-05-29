MEGADETH - Jiu-Jitsu Trainer REGGIE ALMEIDA Shares Behind The Scenes Video From Knotfest Australia
May 29, 2023, an hour ago
Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, TN acts as trainer for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and co. while on the road. He has shared a new vlog via his ChokeRoll YouTube channel, featuring behind the scenes footage from Megadeth's appearances at Knotfest Australia - March 24 in Melbourne, March 25 in Sydney, and March 26 in Brisbane.
A message states: "A short version of what I did in Australia with Megadeth, worked out with Dave, and of course backstage, concerts etc."
Megadeth's upcoming Crush The World Tour dates are as follows:
June
24 - Tampa, FL
July
16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
23 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek
26 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock 2023
29 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopiorock
31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
August
2 - Skanderborg - Smukfest
4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
6 - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten
13 - Walton-On-Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
16 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Ai
17 - Pardubice, Czechia - Enteria Arena
19 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest
22 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
25 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Riverside Open Air Aarburg
27 - Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy - AMA Music Festival
September
1 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair
9 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway
22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
23 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway
October
6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock