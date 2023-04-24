MEGADETH - Jiu-Jitsu Trainer REGGIE ALMEIDA Shares Five Japan / Australia Tour Vlog Episodes

Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, TN acts as trainer for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and Co. while on the road. He has shared five new vlog episodes via his ChokeRoll YouTube channel that offer a behind-the-scenes look at the band's recent tours of Japan and Australia, the most recent one being backstage and performance footage of Megadeth's March 21st show in Adelaide, Australia. Check out all five vlogs below.

