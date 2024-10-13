MEGADETH Jiu-Jitsu Trainer REGGIE ALMEIDA Shares Vlog From Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, TN, who acts as trainer for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and co. while on tour, was back on the road with the band this past summer. He has shared behind-the-scenes footage and live highlights from the band's stop at Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 in Dessel, Belgium on June 20th via his ChokeRoll YouTube channel.

Bloodstock Festival recently announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances"

October 21, 2 PM: "Sweating Bullets"

October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"

Check out a teaser video below: