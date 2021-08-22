MEGADETH Kick Off Tour Of The Year In Austin, TX; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Available
August 22, 2021, 26 minutes ago
Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will kicked off on August 20th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. It was frontman Dave Mustaine's first show since beating throat cancer, and the band's first show with bassist James Lomenzo in place of David Ellefson, who was fired earlier this year. Fan-filmed video is available below.
"Hangar 18"
"The Threat Is Real"
"Tornado of Souls"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Trust"
"Conquer or Die!"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony of Destruction"
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"
"Mechanix"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled tour dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tour dates:
August
22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.