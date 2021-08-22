MEGADETH Kick Off Tour Of The Year In Austin, TX; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Available

Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will kicked off on August 20th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. It was frontman Dave Mustaine's first show since beating throat cancer, and the band's first show with bassist James Lomenzo in place of David Ellefson, who was fired earlier this year. Fan-filmed video is available below.

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Tornado of Souls"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"Conquer or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"

"Mechanix"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled tour dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

Tour dates:

August

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.