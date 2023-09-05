MEGADETH – KIKO LOUREIRO To Miss Crush The World North American Tour Dates; Replacement Announced

September 5, 2023, an hour ago

Megadeth has announced guitarist Kiko Loureiro will miss the Crush The World North American tour dates due to the “difficult challenges” from being a dad that “works away from home.”

Wintersun / Smackbound guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari will replace Kiko. The tour begins tomorrow in Albuquerque, NM.

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA
15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA
16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT
17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ
21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON
22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY
23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN
27 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena
29 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena
30 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October
3 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
5 – Reno, NV – Theatre At The Grand Sierra Resort 
6 - Sacramento, 

Find Megadeth's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)



