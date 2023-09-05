MEGADETH – KIKO LOUREIRO To Miss Crush The World North American Tour Dates; Replacement Announced

Megadeth has announced guitarist Kiko Loureiro will miss the Crush The World North American tour dates due to the “difficult challenges” from being a dad that “works away from home.”

Wintersun / Smackbound guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari will replace Kiko. The tour begins tomorrow in Albuquerque, NM.

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN

27 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena

29 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

30 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October

3 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

5 – Reno, NV – Theatre At The Grand Sierra Resort

6 - Sacramento,

Find Megadeth's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)