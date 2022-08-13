MEGADETH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, DECAPITATED And More Confirmed For Bloodstock Open Air 2023

With Bloodstock 2022 well under way, the festival is thrilled to already be looking ahead and announcing a swathe of awesome bands for the 2023 event, which is set to take place on 10th-13th August 2022 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Metalcore pioneers Killswitch Engage are set to headline the Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday, their first ever appearance at the festival. Meanwhile, thrash legends Megadeth will close out proceedings in spectacular style on Sunday night. Other confirmed main stage bands include DevilDriver, FIt FOr An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, Decapitated and Garecreeper.

Over on the Sophie Lancaster Stage, Zeal & Ardor will headline one day (tbd) and expect to also see sets from King 810 and Unto Others. Stay tuned for more 2023 surprises soon.

In surprise news at this year's event, Bay Area metal squad Machine Head thrilled fans over on the Sophie Lancaster stage when they played a surprise set; their very first festival show in 10 years! Internet chatter had prevailed all week as Bloodstockersers tried to guess who the unannounced band on the running order was. Over their hour long set, the only thing hotter than the weather was the riffs in the tent!

Early bird weekend camping tickets are available at the on-site box office across the duration of the 2022 event with no booking fee, then will go on sale online at 9am Monday 15th August, priced at £150 (+ bkg fee) at the ticket store. Serpents Lair VIP tickets and camper van passes (which always sell out very quickly, so don’t snooze if you’re after one) will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 17th August.

Once the early bird allocation has sold out, standard weekend tickets will increase to £165 (+ bkg fee). For the first time in 2023, there will also be a child's VIP ticket available, so mini moshers can join their parents in the VIP area and camping at a more reasonable cost.

For more info, go to bloodstock.uk.com.