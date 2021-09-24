MEGADETH / LAMB OF GOD - Final Three Shows Of Metal Tour Of The Year Postponed To Spring 2022

The final three shows of Megadeth and Lamb Of God's Metal Tour Of The Year have been postponed to spring 2022.

Says Megadeth: "The final three shows of the Metal Tour of the Year in Toronto, Laval and Quebec City will unfortunately be postponed to Spring 2022 due to restrictions in the Quebec province and international logistical issues. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates as soon as they are announced. See you tonight in Mt. Pleasant and we look forward to wrapping up this leg of the tour on Sept 28 at the sold out show at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN!"

