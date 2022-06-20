MEGADETH Launch Mysterious Website To Coincide With New Album

Earlier today, June 20th, Megadeth activated sickdyingdead.com. Those who visit the website are greeted with a brief transmission, and the following message:

“The sick, the dying, and the dead are among us. Mark yourself SAFE from Vic Rattlehead before it’s too late...”

Vic Rattlehead is Megadeth's mascot, and The Sick, The Dying, And The Dead is the title of Megadeth's upcoming 16th studio album, which is expected to be released in September 2022. This will be the first Megadeth album to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-Soilwork). The first single is due to arrive later this week, on June 23rd.