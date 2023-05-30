MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Launches Kramer Vanguard, Available Worldwide Today

Kramer, the original Made To Rock Hard guitar brand has been setting trends with premium, performance-focused instruments since 1976. Kramer is proud to welcome Dave Mustaine, the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder of the multi-platinum selling and Grammy® Award-winning band, Megadeth, to the Kramer Artist lineup with the release of the Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard. The new Kramer Vanguard guitars arrive in Ebony, Silver Metallic, and a limited edition “Rust In Peace” in Alien Tech Green. The Dave Mustaine Collection is now available globally and at all authorized Kramer dealers and on kramerguitars.com.

“While on our recent ‘Crash, the World Tour,’ when I’d take the stage for our first number, ‘Hangar 18’, my adrenaline is racing. I’m not nervous, I’m pumped! I get handed my guitar each night by my guitar tech and I head out onto the stage to do my job. Imagine my surprise when I was a few songs into our set and I realized I was not given my Gibson signature Flying V, I was given my new Kramer signature Flying V. The playing ability of this guitar is superb and if I didn’t look at the legs on this beauty, I would never have known the difference. An excellent guitar from an excellent company; this is a serious metal weapon.” –Dave Mustaine of Megadeth

With its Original, Modern, and Artist Collections, Kramer offers entry-level and intermediate options, as well as guitars for professional musicians and continues to be the guitar of choice for today's rock and metal legends. The Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard delivers the powerful, heavy sounds and exceptional playing performance on the stage and in the studio that Dave demands. The Vanguard is equipped with a symmetrical mahogany Vanguard body, a 25.5” scale mahogany neck with a medium C Dave Mustaine custom profile, an ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets, black chrome hardware, and Dave Mustaine’s signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set. The Vanguard is available in Ebony and Silver Metallic, as well as limited edition Rust In Peace version in Alien Tech Green. For all Kramer Dave Mustaine models, a custom Dave Mustaine hardshell case is included.

Above: The new Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguards in Ebony, “Rust In Peace” Alien Tech Green, and Silver Metallic

Kramer is honored to be working with Dave Mustaine, who formed Megadeth at the dawn of the American thrash metal movement. Renowned worldwide and synonymous with metal guitar, Dave Mustaine founded Megadeth in 1984 and less than a year a later debuted with the release of Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! in 1985. Megadeth has gone on to sell more than 50 million albums worldwide, earning many accolades along the way, including a GRAMMY Award for the title track from their album Dystopia, along with 12 additional GRAMMY nominations, as well as five consecutive platinum/multi-platinum albums. Megadeth has headlined many of the biggest stages in the world and the most recent “Crush The World” Canadian tour where they headlined hockey arenas. Also, a New York Times bestselling author and sought after speaker, host, and commentor, Mustaine has remained a standard bearer for metal and heavy guitar rock, combining a musical and technical standard with the punk and rock n’ roll ethos and attitude.

Check out the new Kramer Vanguard guitars in the Dave Mustaine Collection:

Above: The new Dave Mustaine Kramer Vanguards in Ebony, and Silver Metallic

Above: The new Kramer Vanguard Rust In Peace” in Alien Tech Green

Above (L-R): Dave Mustaine and pictured L-R Epiphone Flying V Prophecy and the Flying V Custom, and Kramer Vanguards in Ebony (with Dave), and Silver Metallic, and “Rust In Peace” in Alien Tech Green

Kramer guitars are available worldwide on kramerguitars.com.