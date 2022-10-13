MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Offers Behind The Scenes Look At His Live Rig, Featuring Seymour Duncan PowerStage 700; Video

Seymour Duncan has released the new video below, stating: "Metal legend Dave Mustaine of Megadeth uses the Seymour Duncan PowerStage 700 to bring his heavy, thrashing guitar tones to the masses. Get a behind-the-scenes look at his live signal chain!"

Megadeth's new album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, was released in September. Featuring twelve new tracks, the record is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be ordered/saved here.

There is also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7" featuring "We’ll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring" (Live).

The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound Of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time"

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"

"Police Truck"

"This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)" (feat. Sammy Hagar)

"We’ll Be Back" video:

"Night Stalkers" video:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" video: