MEGADETH - Limited Japanese Tour Collection Available For Pre-Order

Megadeth have launched the pre-order for their Japanese Tour Collection. All items will begin shipping in mid to late April.

Items available include:

Budokan 2023 Poster (pictured above): The Megadeth 'Budokan 2023 Poster' features exclusive artwork from the Japan 2023 Tour line.

- 18"x24" poster

- Digitally Printed on high quality matte paper

Katakana Vic Japan Tour 2023 Longsleeve Tee: Katakana VIC Japan Tour 2023 Longsleeve - featuring graphics exclusive to the Japan 2023 Tour.

- 100% Preshrunk Cotton

- Standard Unisex Fit

- Screenprint Designs: Front, back and sleeve

Killing Time Tee: The Megadeth 'Killing Time Tee' features exclusive artwork from the Japan 2023 Tour line.

- 100% Preshrunk Cotton

- Standard Unisex Fit

- Screenprint Designs: Front

Budokan 2023 Tee: The Megadeth 'Budokan 2023 Tee' features exclusive artwork from the Japan 2023 Tour line.

- 100% Preshrunk Cotton

- Standard Unisex Fit

- Screenprint Designs: Front

Pre-order here.

For the first time in more than 23 years, Megadeth alumni Marty Friedman joined Megadeth on stage as the special guest for a one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Friedman joined the for three songs, "Countdown To Extinction", "Tornado Of Souls" and "Symphony Of Destruction". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Angry Again"

"Soldier On!"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"Conquer Or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"À Tout Le Monde"

"Countdown To Extinction" (with Marty Friedman)

"Tornado Of Souls" (with Marty Friedman)

"Symphony Of Destruction" (with Marty Friedman)

"We'll Be Back"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"