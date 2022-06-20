MEGADETH Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2022; Pro-Shot Video And Photos Posted

On June 17, Megadeth performed live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2022 in Dessel, Belgium. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Angry Again"

"The Conjuring"

"Dystopia"

"A tout le monde"

"Trust"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"





Megadeth recently posted a photo on Instagram featuring the date June 23, which is believed to be the scheduled release date for the first single from the band's forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying And The Dead.

Conclusions are being drawn from a statement Dave Mustaine made during the band's set at the Download festival (see below), when he said the first single would drop on July 23.



