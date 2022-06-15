MEGADETH Live At Sweden Rock Festival 2022; Fan-Filmed Video Of Full Set Streaming

Megadeth - featuring the current lineup of leader Dave Mustaine, returning bassist James LoMenzo, guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren - performed at Sweden Rock Festival 2022 on June 8. Fan-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

"Angry Again"

"Conquer or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"Sweating Bullets"

"The Conjuring"

"Trust"

"A tout le monde"

"Wake Up Dead"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"





Dave Mustaine recently revealed that Megadeth's forthcoming album, entitled The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead, will feature bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, Sadus), who re-recorded the tracks originally laid down by David Ellefson. Stay tuned for complete album details, coming soon.

For upcoming Megadeth tour dates, head here.