MEGADETH - Live Video Of "Peace Sells" From 1992 Surfaces

In 1992, Megadeth performed at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, England. Live video of Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, Marty Friedman, and the late Nick Menza playing "Peace Sells" has just surfaced and can be enjoyed below.

The song "Peace Sells" appears on Megadeth's second album, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, released in 1986 via Capitol Records. The lineup for that album featured Mustaine and Ellefson, along with Chris Poland and Gar Samuelson. It's since been certified Platinum in both Canada and The United States, and Silver in The United Kingdom.

BraveWords scribe Martin Popoff ranked Peace Sells... But Who's Buying at #31 in his book, The Top 500 Heavy Metal Albums Of All Time.

Similarly, Popoff ranked "Peace Sells" at #27 in his book, The Top 500 Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time, calling it "a welcome patch of open architecture." Check out the official video: