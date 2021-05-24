MEGADETH Parts Ways With DAVID ELLEFSON

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has released a statement announcing the band is parting ways with bassist David Ellefson.

The statement reads:

“We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take this decision lightly.

“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.”

“We look forward to seeing our fans on the road this summer, and we cannot wait to share our brand new music with the world. It is almost complete.”