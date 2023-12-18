MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? Funko Pop! Album Figure Available In February

Funko have announced the new Megadeth Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? Funko Pop! Album Figure, coming in February 2024, and available to pre-order now.

Description: American thrash metal band, Megadeth, is here to storm the stage and take over your music set! Rock on with this Megadeth Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? Funko Pop! Album Figure #61 with Case. Featuring Vic Rattlehead Pop! Vinyl Figure standing in front of the album's cover art, complete with a hard case. This Funko Pop! Album comes packaged in a window display box and measures approximately 8 3/4-inches tall x 8 3/4-inches wide x 3 3/4-inches deep, while the Pop! figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall.

Please note: This item includes a special hard display case. The case does not open, and the figure(s) are not removable.

Pre-order here.