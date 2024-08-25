MEGADETH Performs "Washington Is Next!" Live For First Time In 15 Years; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, August 24th, Megadeth performed at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. As part of their 17-song set, Dave Mustaine and co. played "Washington Is Next!" live for the first time since 2009. Fan-filmed video, from two different angles, can be seen below.

"Washington Is Next!" initially appeared on Megadeth's 11th studio album, United Abominations, released in 2007 via Roadrunner Records.

The setlist for the concert was as follows:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Angry Again"

"Hangar 18"

"She-Wolf"

"Washington Is Next!" (first time since 2009)

"Skin O' My Teeth"

"Liar"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Countdown To Extinction"

"Trust"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"We'll Be Back"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Megadeth's next show is September 3rd at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.

Remaining Destroy All Enemies US Tour Dates:

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium