MEGADETH Performs "Washington Is Next!" Live For First Time In 15 Years; Fan-Filmed Video
August 25, 2024, 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, August 24th, Megadeth performed at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. As part of their 17-song set, Dave Mustaine and co. played "Washington Is Next!" live for the first time since 2009. Fan-filmed video, from two different angles, can be seen below.
"Washington Is Next!" initially appeared on Megadeth's 11th studio album, United Abominations, released in 2007 via Roadrunner Records.
The setlist for the concert was as follows:
"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"
"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"
"Angry Again"
"Hangar 18"
"She-Wolf"
"Washington Is Next!" (first time since 2009)
"Skin O' My Teeth"
"Liar"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Countdown To Extinction"
"Trust"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"We'll Be Back"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Mechanix"
"Peace Sells"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Megadeth's next show is September 3rd at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.
Remaining Destroy All Enemies US Tour Dates:
September
3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank
13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!
17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
22 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium