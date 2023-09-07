MEGADETH Play First Show With New Touring Guitarist TEEMU MÄNTYSAARI; Video

Megadeth performed their first show with new touring guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari - filling in for Kiko Loureiro - last night (Wednesday, September 6) at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Wake Up Dead"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Angry Again"

"We'll Be Back"

"The Conjuring"

"Dystopia"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"Trust"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

Megadeth recently announced guitarist Kiko Loureiro will miss the Crush The World North American tour dates due to the “difficult challenges” from being a dad that “works away from home.”

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September

9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN

27 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

29 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

30 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October

3 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

5 - Reno, NV - Theatre At The Grand Sierra Resort

6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

Find Megadeth's complete tour itinerary here.