MEGADETH Present "Rattleheads", A Generative NFT Collection

Hot on the heels of the release of their 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, thrash metal pioneers Megadeth have officially staked their claim of the Web3.0 space by unveiling their one-of-a-kind new project.

"Rattleheads" is a generative art collection pulling from nearly 40 years of iconic themes and imagery. The collection is based off of Megadeth’s skeletal mascot Vic Rattlehead, an otherworldly being born in a dungeon of torment and pain. With eyes covered by a riveted-on visor, his mouth clamped shut, and ears closed with metal caps, Vic embodies the phrase "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”.

Produced by Five to One Collective in partnership with Upper Echelon Studios, the collection is inspired by Megadeth’s long-standing Cyber Army fan club and features militaristic “mission deployment mechanics” alongside vast additional utility to be revealed in upcoming transmissions.

For a band with a 40-year legacy, Megadeth is just getting started.

"As long as Megadeth has been a band, I’ve ensured that we were leading the charge. Our ﬁrst album set the standard for thrash metal. We were the ﬁrst band to have a website. Our fan club Cyber Army was started in 1994. Our 2016 album Dystopia came with a full Virtual Reality experience. And now with the rise of web3 technology and its ability to directly connect us with our fans – this moment is perfect for Megadeth. It allows the ultimate connection with our community and with none other than the almighty Vic Rattlehead as our standard-bearer.” - Dave Mustaine

More info is to be released weekly.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! was released on September 2 and is the #1 Top Selling Album in the US this week with 44,781 pure album sales, debuting at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart with 47,552 total units. The album is also Megadeth’s highest global charting record of all time, charting Top 10 in 13 countries around the world including #1 in Finland, #2 in Australia, Scotland & Switzerland, and #3 in the UK.

Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be ordered/saved here. There is also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7" featuring "We’ll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring" (Live). The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound Of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time"

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"

"Police Truck"

"This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)" (feat. Sammy Hagar)

"We’ll Be Back" video:

"Night Stalkers" video:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" video: