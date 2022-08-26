MEGADETH Receive Platinum And Gold Records Following Irvine, CA Show

On August 24th, Megadeth were presented with plaques to commemorate the RIAA certification for platinum sales of 1992’s Symphony of Destruction, and the gold status of 1986’s Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying? and 1990’s 'Holy Wars…The Punishment Due'. The presentation was held after they performed to a packed house at Five Points Amphitheater in Irvine.

Megadeth are currently on a national tour in support of their new studio album, The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, being released on September 2, 2022. The tour kicked off in Portland on Friday, August 19, and concludes on October 15 in Salt Lake City, UT.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! melds the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate solos, and adventurous spirit the quartet are known for, all laced with signature virtuosity and precision and Dave Mustaine’s singular sardonic snarl. This album combines all the crushing musical motifs that have made Megadeth both repeat metal disruptors and revered genre flagbearers and will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered / pre-saved here.

There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring 'We’ll Be Back' and the unreleased b-side 'The Conjuring (Live)'. The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time"

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"

"Police Truck"

"This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)" (feat. Sammy Hagar)

Photo by Alex Kluft