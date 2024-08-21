MEGADETH Release Destroy All Enemies US Tour Recap Night 11: Las Vegas; Video
August 21, 2024, 13 minutes ago
Megadeth are currently bringing their iconic live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, Destroy All Enemies, produced by Live Nation.
The band have shared a recap of their August 16 show at Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, NV. Watch below:
Megadeth, alongside founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the Grammy-Award winning band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal's most formidable live acts. Megadeth enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the Crush The World Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the Destroy All Enemies Tour, visit Megadeth.com.
Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:
August
21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater
24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre
September
3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank
13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!
17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
22 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium