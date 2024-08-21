MEGADETH Release Destroy All Enemies US Tour Recap Night 11: Las Vegas; Video

Megadeth are currently bringing their iconic live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, Destroy All Enemies, produced by Live Nation.

The band have shared a recap of their August 16 show at Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, NV. Watch below:

Megadeth, alongside founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the Grammy-Award winning band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal's most formidable live acts. Megadeth enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the Crush The World Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Destroy All Enemies Tour, visit Megadeth.com.

Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:

August

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium