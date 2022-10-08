MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine Awarded Esteemed Brown Belt In Jiu-Jitsu

October 8, 2022, 27 minutes ago

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine Awarded Esteemed Brown Belt In Jiu-Jitsu

Last night (Friday, October 7th), Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine was awarded the esteemed brown belt in jiu-jitsu by third-degree jiu-jitsu black belt holder Reggie Almeida at his Gracie Barra Spring Hill BJJ & Self-Defense center, just outside his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Almedia wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations @davemustaine. All of us know how hard is to stay focus and work towards our goals. But with small and steady paces we will get there! One step closer!" 

 

 



