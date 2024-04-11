MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Delighted To Reconnect With His Sister After "Probably 20 Years" - "Life's Too Short Not To Reach Out To Loved Ones"

Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, has reconnected with his sister, Suzanne, after not speaking in two decades.

Mustaine took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a touching message, writing: "Sharing some words about family. In honor of #NationalSiblingsDay. Life's too short not to reach out to loved ones."

Mustaine writes in his post: "I just got a shocking Facetime video call from my sister Suzanne. Sadly, she is going to be leaving this earth in the next few days, as she is in the grasp of Parkinson's and dementia, and is starting to have her organ shut down.

"That was hard enough, but the fact that we haven't spoken in probably 20 years is even worse. Imagine my delight to get a Facetime video from her today," he continued. "Even though she can't speak anymore, I knew it was her.

"I just kept telling her how much I love her and I know she's going to be slipping out of this body and her spirit's going to be free soon. So bizarre national sibling day that I would hear from my sister that I haven't spoken to in so long, in the state of affairs she's currently dealing with, and the fact that even though she didn't want to have anything to do with me growing up because she was a Jehovah's Witness, I kept trying and imagine how happy I am to have seen her phone call today and not be a butt dial."