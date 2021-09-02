MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Gives Lesson On How To Play Main Riff In "Tornado Of Souls"; Video

In the new video below, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine gives a lesson on how to play the main riff in the band's song, "Tornado Of Souls". The footage filmed backstage in Reno, NV on August 31.

Dates for Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed are listed below.

September

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.