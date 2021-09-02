MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Gives Lesson On How To Play Main Riff In "Tornado Of Souls"; Video
September 2, 2021, an hour ago
In the new video below, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine gives a lesson on how to play the main riff in the band's song, "Tornado Of Souls". The footage filmed backstage in Reno, NV on August 31.
Dates for Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed are listed below.
September
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.