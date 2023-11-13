MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Shows Off His First Grandchild; Photo
November 13, 2023, an hour ago
Congratulations to Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, who is now a grandfather. Dave's son and daughter in law, Justis and Angela Mustaine, welcomed Georgette Monroe on October 28.
Dave took to social media yesterday to share the photo of himself and his grandaughter below, writing: "Georgette Monroe Mustaine and her "Opa," with an Angel in the background looking over their shoulders."
Fresh off the heels of a wildly successful 2023 international tour across Europe, Canada and the United States, Megadeth has announced new dates on the Crush The World Tour set for 2024.
The band will make their triumphant return to Latin America for 10 shows, with the first stop in Lima, Peru on Saturday, April 6. In addition to Peru, upcoming stops include Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and México.
Tickets and Megadeth VIP Package Upgrades, including a VIP Q&A and Meet & Greets with band members, are available through Megadeth.com.
“April of 2024 Megadeth returns to South America to support our latest record, The Sick, The Dying, And The Dead!, and I always get excited because there is something truly different about South America. I don't know what it is... but whatever IT is, they come by it naturally,” shared frontman Dave Mustaine. “We are also planning a really big surprise for where "Aguante Megadeth" all started in Buenos Aires, too! So... if you can, DO NOT MISS THAT SHOW!”
Crush The World Tour 2024
April
6 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1
9 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
11 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Arena Antel
13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
16 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Jockey Club
18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed
21 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena
23 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Complejo Cuscatlan
25 - Ciudad de México, México - Arena Ciudad de México
27 - Monterrey, México - Arena Monterrey