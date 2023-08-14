MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN Shares "Sweating Bullets" Live Drumcam Footage From Théâtre Antique d'Orange Show

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren has shared a new drumcam video featuring his performance of "Sweating Bullets" live at the Théâtre Antique d'Orange, France on August 8th. Check it out below.

Marty Friedman joined Megadeth onstage at their performance at Wacken Open Air 2023. The former Megadeth guitarist took part in four songs – “Trust”, “Tornado Of Souls”, “Symphony Of Destruction”, and “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due”.

Friedman first reunited with his former band earlier this year in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan arena.