MEGADETH's New Album Enters Mixing Phase
August 9, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Recordings for Megadeth's new album, The Sick, entitled The Dying, And The Dead, are now complete, with the material for the band's follow-up to their 2016 release, Dystopia, now heading off to be mixed.
Frontman Dave Mustaine shared the news via Instagram, stating: "Sending the album in for mixing. Final step. I can’t wait to play the new songs for you!"
Mustaine previously shared the last vocal take for the album. Watch below:
Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tour dates:
August
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion<
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center<
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.