MEGADETH Share Recap Video From Crush The World Tour Stops In Buenos Aires, Argentina

Currently on the Latin American leg of their Crush The World Tour, Megadeth have released the recap video below, focusing on the April 13 and 14 dates at at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Megadeth made their triumphant return to Latin America for ten shows, with the first stop in Lima, Peru on April 6. Megadeth VIP Package Upgrades, including a VIP Q&A and Meet & Greets with band members, are available through Megadeth.com.

Crush The World Tour 2024:

April

16 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Jockey Club

18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed

21 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

23 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Complejo Cuscatlan

25 - Ciudad de México, México - Arena Ciudad de México

27 - Monterrey, México - Arena Monterrey