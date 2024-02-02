MEGADETH Share Video Showcasing DAVE MUSTAINE's New Ferrari

February 2, 2024, 12 minutes ago

news heavy metal dave mustaine megadeth

MEGADETH Share Video Showcasing DAVE MUSTAINE's New Ferrari

Megadeth have shared a new video via X (formerly Twitter) showcasing frontman Dave Mustaine's new car.

The video is captioned: "Heard @Ferrari has been in the news lately… Thought we’d share Dave Mustaine’s newest pony in his stable." 🇮🇹🐎 #Ferrari

 

 

Megadeth have announced a third concert at the 15,000-capacity Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina after their first two scheduled dates at the venue,  April 13 & 14, sold out.

Says Megadeth: "Argentina fans! We were so blown away by the love you showed us on the first two Argentina dates of the Crush The World Tour that we added a third on the 16th of April 🤘 Tickets are on sale NOW!"

Megadeth's next live date is scheduled for April 6 at Arena 1 in Lima, Peru. Details and available tickets for all shows, including the new April 16 date in Buenos Aires, Argentina, can be found at Megadeth.com.



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources