MEGADETH, SOILWORK, BLOODBATH, SEPULTURA, ABBATH, DYING FETUS, GRAVE DIGGER And EPICA Latest Acts Confirmed For Germany's Summer Breeze Open Air 2023

December 16, 2022, 7 hours ago

Summer Breeze organizers have revealed the latest bands confirmed for the 2023 edition of the festival, taking place August 16 - 19 in Dinkelsbühl, for a total of 91 acts out of the planned 130. 

Newly added to the roster include Megadeth, Abbath, Kataklysm, I Am Morbid, Bloodbath, Marduk, Sepultura, Soilwork, Epica, Grave Digger, Dying Fetus and more. Go to this location for the complete line-up thus far.

Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Watch a Summer Breeze 2022 recap video below:



