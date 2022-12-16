MEGADETH, SOILWORK, BLOODBATH, SEPULTURA, ABBATH, DYING FETUS, GRAVE DIGGER And EPICA Latest Acts Confirmed For Germany's Summer Breeze Open Air 2023
December 16, 2022, 7 hours ago
Summer Breeze organizers have revealed the latest bands confirmed for the 2023 edition of the festival, taking place August 16 - 19 in Dinkelsbühl, for a total of 91 acts out of the planned 130.
Newly added to the roster include Megadeth, Abbath, Kataklysm, I Am Morbid, Bloodbath, Marduk, Sepultura, Soilwork, Epica, Grave Digger, Dying Fetus and more. Go to this location for the complete line-up thus far.
Tickets are on sale now at this location.
Watch a Summer Breeze 2022 recap video below: