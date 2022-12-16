MEGADETH, SOILWORK, BLOODBATH, SEPULTURA, ABBATH, DYING FETUS, GRAVE DIGGER And EPICA Latest Acts Confirmed For Germany's Summer Breeze Open Air 2023

Summer Breeze organizers have revealed the latest bands confirmed for the 2023 edition of the festival, taking place August 16 - 19 in Dinkelsbühl, for a total of 91 acts out of the planned 130.

Newly added to the roster include Megadeth, Abbath, Kataklysm, I Am Morbid, Bloodbath, Marduk, Sepultura, Soilwork, Epica, Grave Digger, Dying Fetus and more. Go to this location for the complete line-up thus far.

Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Watch a Summer Breeze 2022 recap video below: