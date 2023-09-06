MEGADETH Soundchecks “Dystopia” With New Touring Guitarist TEEMU MÄNTYSAARI; Video

Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, Tennessee, who has been traveling with Megadeth on the group's recent tours, has uploaded video of the band's soundcheck for tonight's show at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The video features new touring guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari - filling in for Kiko Loureiro.

Megadeth recently announced guitarist Kiko Loureiro will miss the Crush The World North American tour dates due to the “difficult challenges” from being a dad that “works away from home.”

Wintersun / Smackbound guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari will replace Kiko. The tour begins tomorrow in Albuquerque, NM.

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN

27 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena

29 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

30 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October

3 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

5 – Reno, NV – Theatre At The Grand Sierra Resort

6 - Sacramento,

Find Megadeth's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)