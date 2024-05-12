MEGADETH Trainer REGGIE ALMEIDA Shares Live Video From Crush The World Tour Paraguay Show

Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, TN acts as trainer for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and co. while on the road. He is back on the road with the band and has shared live video from the band's April 11th show at the Jockey Club in Asunción, Paraguay. Check it out below.

Megadeth is bringing its iconic live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, Destroy All Enemies, produced by Live Nation, this fall including stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis and many more.

Bringing along Mudvayne and All That Remains, the tour begins in Rogers, Arkansas on August 2 and runs throughout the month before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28. Performing classic hits from Rust In Peace, Countdown To Extinction and more, the tour also brings Dave Mustaine and bandmates back to North America to perform their latest studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest-ever songwriting, the tour offers an equally ambitious live performance that delivers on all fronts.

"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” shared Dave Mustaine. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”

The North American jaunt comes on the heels of a highly anticipated and successful stint in Latin America wrapping this month and starting back up in Europe this summer. With stops in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and México and forthcoming dates in Sweden, Italy, France, Germany and more, the band’s global appeal and lasting impact is more apparent than ever as continued calls for international touring are demanded.

Megadeth, alongside founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the Grammy-Award winning band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal's most formidable live acts. Megadeth enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the Crush The World Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Destroy All Enemies Tour, visit Megadeth.com.

Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:

August

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

* non Live Nation dates