MEGADETH - Vic Rattlehead Pop! Vinyl Figure Available For Pre-Order

Vic Rattlehead, mascot of American thrash metal band, Megadeth, is here to take the stage and shake up your music collection.

The Megadeath Vic Rattlehead Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box. Ages 3 and up.

Pre-order here.

"We’ve recorded our own rendition of Judas Priest’s 'Delivering The Goods' to celebrate their induction into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," states a recent message from Dave Mustaine. "Stream the track now wherever you listen to music."

During a September 2022 interview on Detroit radio station WRIF's Meltdown program, Mustaine revealed the band had recorded a Judas Priest cover for an upcoming Amazon project. He later revealed on BBC's The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, for the program's Rock God segment, the Judas Priest song in question was "Delivering The Goods" from the Killing Machine / Hell Bent For Leather album, released in 1978.

Mustaine: "I had no idea how much Glenn Tipton and Judas Priest had influenced my guitar playing until I recently covered 'Delivering The Goods' with my band, Megadeth, and got to go over all those guitar riffs again. It was really revealing to me how much Glenn's playing had influenced me."

"I remember when I was living with my mom and we moved in with my middle sister - I have three older sisters - and she was married to a police officer that was the Chief Of Police in a city called Stanton in California. He walked into his house and heard Priest blaring in the bedroom I was sharing with their son; that was the first time I ever stood up for metal. And when he stomped out, you know what I did? I put the record back on."