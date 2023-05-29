MEGADETH - Watch DAVE MUSTAINE, DAVID ELLEFSON And NICK MENZA's Final Moments Together; Video

Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's estate has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson and Nick Menza's final moments together / jam rehearsal at Mustaine's house / studio in Southern California in December of 2014 as part of what turned out to be a failed attempt at a reunion of Megadeth's classic "Rust In Peace" lineup."

Nick Menza: "I was totally ready and excited to get back in Megadeth. We jammed for the weekend and it was totally cool. We instantly fell right back into our musical groove together. We have great chemistry, It's a magical thing! I went out there to Dave Mustaine's studio and jammed with Mustaine and David Ellefson. We played for, like, a weekend and on the third day, we were working on new songs and everything was cool.

They were telling me, 'You're back in the band. We'll do a press release.' And I'm, like, 'I don't wanna say anything until I have an agreement, a contract in writing of what's gonna happen.' And then they send me this ridiculous proposal stating that, 'You're not gonna paid anything until the touring starts.' So, basically, I was gonna work for nothing, doing the record.

Which I was still kind of ready to bend in that direction anyway. But I'm, like, 'You know what?! I'm not gonna break or sell myself short with something that's gonna be huge. They've gotta realize the longevity of it.' And then they were kind of coming back at me the same way. So the whole thing was silly. I didn't even get a chance to negotiate with them about anything.

They just put it off and said, 'That's it.' And I couldn't get hold of anybody." He added: "Believe me, I wish I was doing it, but, hey, it's not meant to be, obviously."

Menza even went as far as recording and demoing drums on three new Megadeth songs that Dave had sent him that where later re-arranged / re-recorded by Lamb of God drummer Chris Alder, and released on the groups 2016 album, Dystopia.

David Ellefson recently completed the narration for the long awaited Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza. A 30-second clip of Ellefson in the studio can be seen below.

Executive producer, director and editor Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment is currently in the studio editing the films official trailer.

As previously reported, West Virginia-based Screaming Butterfly Entertainment has announced a 2023 release for the upcoming feature-length documentary film This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza.

"This Was My Life" will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

"This Was My Life" will include interviews with the Menza family and close friends, and former Megadeth members Chris Poland, Jeff Young, former Lamb Of God/Megadeth drummer Chris Adler, former Megadeth tour manager Skip Rickert, Nick's drum tech Rob Corsie, legendary rock and roll photographer Gene Kirkland, film director, late metal historian, journalist and filmmaker Bob Nalbandian, James Rota and Emily Burton of Fireball Ministry, Terri Evans, Peter Flyn, John "Gumby" Goodwin, Bert Wolf, David Randi, Rob Schaefer, Juan "Nico" Alvarez, Robertino "Pag" Pagliari, Iki Levy of Soultone cymbals, and David Corral of L.A. Calling.

"We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during and after Megadeth. It was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary. As Nick would say, 'It's gonna be RAD!

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed behind his drum kit after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Menza rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's 10-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.