MEGADETH - Watch DIRK VERBEUREN Perform "Take No Prisoners"; Video

MEINL Cymbals has uploaded drum-cam footage of Megadeth drummer, Dirk Verbeuren, performing "Take No Prisoners", from the band's 1990 classic, Rust In Peace. Watch below:

Megadeth performed at the Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Mechanix"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"We'll Be Back"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"