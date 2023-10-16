MEGADETH - Watch DIRK VERBEUREN Perform "Take No Prisoners"; Video
October 16, 2023, 31 minutes ago
MEINL Cymbals has uploaded drum-cam footage of Megadeth drummer, Dirk Verbeuren, performing "Take No Prisoners", from the band's 1990 classic, Rust In Peace. Watch below:
Megadeth performed at the Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"Mechanix"
"Hook In Mouth"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"We'll Be Back"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"