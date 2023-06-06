MEGAHERZ To Release In Teufels Namen Album In August; "Alles Arschlöcher" Music Video Posted

German pioneers of industrial metal, Megaherz, return to tear down walls with their full-length studio album, In Teufels Namen (eng. In the Devil's Name), set to be released on August 11 via Napalm Records. Three decades into their career, Megaherz have undoubtedly become one of the most important bands, the co-founders of Neue Deutsche Härte, which they proved with their critically acclaimed 2018 full-length, Komet - storming charts and peaking at #7 in Germany.

On their new release, In Teufels Namen, Megaherz raise their voice again and direct their gaze to where it hurts - criticizing conspiracy theories, religion and society as a whole, but also facing inner struggles and pain. The brand new single "Alles Arschlöcher" (EN: “All Assholes”) shows off hard hitting guitars, catchy synth-melodies, electronic influences and strong lyrics - criticizing the worst of society in trademark Megaherz style. Followed by a captivating, dark official music video, it highlights the expressive statement and strong topic.

Megaherz on “Alles Arschlöcher”: “Today we proudly present the first single from our new album. ‘Alles Arschlöcher’ is a hard-hitting expression of our frustration and the anger we feel towards the hypocrites and manipulators of this world. Let yourself be carried away by the aggression and the penetrating power of ‘Alles Arschlöcher’ and scream your frustration out together with us.”

Watch the official music video for “Alles Arschlöcher” below.

Megaherz’s new album begins strongly with the epic title track “In Teufels Namen” (EN: "In the Devil's Name"), detailing their critique on the church as an institution. On “Der König Der Dummen” (EN: “The King Of The Fools”), one of the heaviest songs on the record, the quintet doesn’t mince words once again, commenting on conspiracy theorists in their tinfoil hats. The hypnotizing track “Amnesie” (EN: “Amnesia”) is heavily built on electronic-inspired beats and melodies, while chanting anthem of the free spirited, “Freigeist”, features catchy synths and a sing-along chorus. On tracks like “Rabenherz” (EN: “Raven Heart”) and “Engelsgesicht” (EN: "Angel face"), the band show an emotional facet, while the second is a reminiscent of the band’s all-time hit “Miststück” (EN: “Bitch”). "Menschenhasser” is a powerful, fast Neue Deutsche Härte track that eases into the breather "Ich Hasse (Epilog)" (EN: "I Hate (Epilogue)"), featuring emotional keys, before the empowering “Auf dem Weg zur Sonne” (EN: “On My Way To The Sun”) showcases their vulnerable side before closing the album. Overall, In Teufels Namen is an energetic ride providing the listener with pure industrial metal at its best.

Megaherz on their new album: “We are happy to finally release our new album, In Teufels Namen, and it hits with full force. In Teufels Namen is an album steeped in dark themes and strong emotions. We went deep into the abyss of human nature and the result is songs that powerfully and uncompromisingly unleash an energy that will sweep you away.”

In Teufels Namen will be available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Deluxe Box (incl. Ltd. Digisleeve, bonus CD with 6 previously unreleased tracks, pocket bottle, art print (15x15cm)) - limited to 300 copies

- 1 LP Gatefold Clear Blue – limited to 500 copies, GSA only

- 1 LP Gatefold Black – limited to 300 copies

- 1 CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

- 1 CD Limited Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

In Teufels Namen tracklisting:

"In Teufels Namen"

"Rabenherz"

"Engelsgesicht"

"Freigeist"

"Kannst du den Himmel sehn?"

"Der König Der Dummen"

"Amnesie"

"Alles Arschlöcher"

"Menschenhasser"

"Ich Hasse (Epilog)"

"Auf dem Weg zur Sonne"

"Alles Arschlöcher" video:

Don’t miss Megaherz on their European co-headliner tour with Combichrist this fall.

Megaherz are:

Lex - Vocals

X-ti - Guitars & Samples

Chris - Guitar

Wenz - Bass

Maxx - Drums

(Photo - Franz Schepers)