MEGAHERZ Unveil New Single "In Teufels Namen"; Lyric Video

German pioneers of industrial metal, Megaherz, enter the last round before releasing their upcoming full-length album, In Teufels Namen (out tomorrow, August 11 via Napalm Records) by unveiling its title track. The release of their tenth studio album will be celebrated with a highlight show taking place on Saturday at the notable M’era Luna Festival.

With millions of views on YouTube and a #7 peak charting position garnered by their previous album, Komet (2018, Official German Album Charts), the industrial metal legends continue their legacy with the epic song “In Teufels Namen” (EN: "In the Devil's Name"). The new album’s title track, “In Teufels Namen”, is nothing but direct - detailing their critique on the church as an institution. The single comes with a lyric video, accompanied by gripping visuals. Watch the video below, and make sure to catch Megaherz on their European co-headline tour with Combichrist this fall.



Megaherz on “In Teufels Namen”: “’In Teufels Namen’, it embodies everything this album stands for. A fat guitar riff, hard, cynical lyrics about the decay of our values and the double standards with which we justify each of our mistakes, and a brutal, epic chorus that resonates like an infernal echo of our downfall. We're looking forward to presenting the first songs from our new album to a wide audience at M’era Luna. We're already incredibly excited about your reactions and can't wait for the joint tour with Combichrist to finally begin.”

Megaherz’s new album begins strongly with the epic title track “In Teufels Namen” (EN: "In the Devil's Name"), detailing their critique on the church as an institution. On “Der König Der Dummen” (EN: “The King Of The Fools”), one of the heaviest songs on the record, the quintet doesn’t mince words once again, commenting on conspiracy theorists in their tinfoil hats. The hypnotizing track “Amnesie” (EN: “Amnesia”) is heavily built on electronic-inspired beats and melodies, while chanting anthem of the free spirited, “Freigeist”, features catchy synths and a sing-along chorus. On tracks like “Rabenherz” (EN: “Raven Heart”) and “Engelsgesicht” (EN: "Angel face"), the band show an emotional facet, while the second is a reminiscent of the band’s all-time hit “Miststück” (EN: “Bitch”). "Menschenhasser” is a powerful, fast Neue Deutsche Härte track that eases into the breather "Ich Hasse (Epilog)" (EN: "I Hate (Epilogue)"), featuring emotional keys, before the empowering “Auf dem Weg zur Sonne” (EN: “On My Way To The Sun”) showcases their vulnerable side before closing the album. Overall, In Teufels Namen is an energetic ride providing the listener with pure industrial metal at its best.

Megaherz on their new album: “We are happy to finally release our new album, In Teufels Namen, and it hits with full force. In Teufels Namen is an album steeped in dark themes and strong emotions. We went deep into the abyss of human nature and the result is songs that powerfully and uncompromisingly unleash an energy that will sweep you away.”

In Teufels Namen will be available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Deluxe Box (incl. Ltd. Digisleeve, bonus CD with 6 previously unreleased tracks, pocket bottle, art print (15x15cm)) - limited to 300 copies

- 1 LP Gatefold Clear Blue – limited to 500 copies, GSA only

- 1 LP Gatefold Black – limited to 300 copies

- 1 CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

- 1 CD Limited Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

In Teufels Namen tracklisting:

"In Teufels Namen"

"Rabenherz"

"Engelsgesicht"

"Freigeist"

"Kannst du den Himmel sehn?"

"Der König Der Dummen"

"Amnesie"

"Alles Arschlöcher"

"Menschenhasser"

"Ich Hasse (Epilog)"

"Auf dem Weg zur Sonne"

"Engelsgesicht" video:

"Alles Arschlöcher" video:

Megaherz are:

Lex - Vocals

X-ti - Guitars & Samples

Chris - Guitar

Wenz - Bass

Maxx - Drums

(Photo - Franz Schepers)