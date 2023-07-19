MÉLANCOLIA Debut Official Music Video For "HissThroughRottenTeeth"

Melbourne-based blackened deathcore group, Mélancolia, have released a video for "HissThroughRottenTeeth", the title track of their debut album, out now and streaming everywhere via Greyscale Records and Nuclear Blast Records. Watch the clip below.

“The song has always made us feel low, dreary and woeful - not quite awake and not quite dreaming, stuck in a horrible limbo somewhere between," tells vocalist Alex Hill.

"The video represents that visually with low lighting and moody red hotel scenery, like a comedown from the worst night of your life. The title track is the breaking point for the album's main character and the realization there is nowhere to go but low.”

Mélancolia’s debut album, HissThroughRottenTeeth immerses listeners in a torturous tale of birth, life and death. HissThroughRottenTeeth follows a fallen deity, cast down from a godly realm and met with the punishment of reincarnating as a human with a wealth of knowledge yet stripped entirely of power.

“Essentially the album is about the pain of existence and how we get no say in coming into this world,” says vocalist and songwriter Alex Hill.

Tracklisting:

"Horror_Ethereal"

"Dread Will Follow"

"God Tongue"

"When Shovels Drag On Concrete"

"The Hands That Tied The Noose"

"(Inure)"

"HissThroughRottenTeeth"

"…A Cold Static Eulogy"

"God Tongue" video:

"Horror_Ethereal" video:

(Photo: Karl Steller)