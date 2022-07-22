Melbourne's DEAD CITY RUINS Unleash New Single / Video "The Sorcerer"; New Album To Be Released In August

August 19, 2022 will see Melbourne-based hard rock act Dead City Ruins release their fourth studio album, entitled Shockwave, via AFM Records. Following their much acclaimed, third album Never Say Die in 2018, Shockwave will not only introduce new vocalist, Steve Welsh, but showcases the band's exceptional songwriting talent and high voltage rock ’n’ roll at its best!

After previously-released album singles, "Preacher" and "Speed Machine", today, the Australians shared a music video for new single "The Sorcerer". Singer Steve promises: "The Sorcerer will take you on an electric journey into a parallel dimension, where rock and roll wields cosmic powers beyond our comprehension!"

As Shockwave proves, Dead City Ruins don’t just have a penchant for songwriting, but also arrangements and the right energy. Formed in 2012, the band sold their belongings and went all-in when it comes to rock ’n’ roll. Tirelessly touring the planet, the band has managed to capture the hearts of its audience gig by gig – much like Rival Sons, Monster Truck, and similar trailblazers of their generation have. They also share a list of influences with these acts, namely Deep Purple, Guns N’ Roses, Zeppelin. Their goal: bring rock ’n’ roll back to the people, and there is no doubt about it, they will!

Shockwave was mixed by US-producer Gene Freeman aka Machine, who has already worked with the likes of Lamb Of God, Clutch, and Crobot. Slated for a release on August 19, 2022 via AFM Records, the pre-sale of Shockwave is available at this location.

Tracklist:

"Preacher"

"Vision"

"Madness"

"Speed Machine"

"Rain"

"Dog On A Leash"

"This Side Of The Dirt"

"Drifter"

"Spiders"

"End Of The Line"

"Blood Moon"

"The Sorcerer"

Photo by Jay Hynes