MELECHESH Leader ASHMEDI Receives First Dose Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine - "Due To A Preexisting Respiratory Condition I Was Eligible"

On the advice of his doctor, Melechesh leader Ashmedi recently received his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. He'll receive his second shot in the coming days.

Says Ashmedi: "Due to a preexisting respiratory condition I was eligible and given the vaccine. I'm now at 50% immunity... After the next one it will climb to 95%. I'd rather get the vaccine than the disease as I personally know several people who have passed away, I also know many who got COVID-19 and survived, some suffered, some had very mild symptoms. I had no side affects from the vaccine aside the expected sore arm... Nurse asked which arm you use more leftie or right handed... So we give you the jab on the other hand... I said I'm a guitar player I use both simultaneously. I have very close scientist friends, biology and chemistry PhDs working in the pharmacological research... And they assured me science is sound. My long time family physician and his daughter who is a doctor as well were there and took it too right before I did. Let's hope this will offer some relief to everyone very soon."

