MELIAH RAGE Officially On Hiatus; "The Candle Hit The Water," Says Leader ANTHONY NICHOLS

Aftershocks TV recently spoke with Meliah Rage guitarist Anthony Nichols about his new band Mexican Ape Lord, and he admitted that his more famed band, Meliah Rage, is officially on hiatus with his focus being on Mexican Ape Lord.

Says Nichols: "Meliah Rage is on hold for now. The candle hit the water. Never say never, but right now I'm focused on Mexican Ape Lord. We work well together, and I like it. I like John's unique vocals."

Nichols on Mexican Ape Lord vocalist Jon Hardy: "We're talking about how with Survival Cannibalism, people would look at the video and decipher what the lyrics are going to be about. With the first record, I'm scratching my head going "What is he talking about?" Jon's a brilliant guy. I'm telling you. He went to Georgetown. He's not a dumb guy. He's one of those guys where you walk into his house and his living room is nothing but shelves of books, and a little TV in the corner that he never watches. He's almost an intellectual. We've got stuff that we're working on, and he's going to come up with some stuff."

Mexican Ape-Lord - featuring Nichols, The Bags vocalist/bassist Jon Hardy, drummer named Steve Fry (Crotalus, Graveheart) and lead guitarist Dan Dykes (Triphammer), released their new album, Survival Cannibalism, via Unable Records. A profile page where you can connect with them on Spotify, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, as well as offering up merch for the new album can be found at this location.

The album is inspired by a true story of the Nottingham Galley shipwreck and the cannibalism that took place on Boon Island, Maine in 1710.

"I wanted to get inside the heads of these tormented guys, whose suffering drove them to do the unthinkable," says singer Jon Hardy. "It’s a grim subject, obviously, but a great one for Tony, Dan, and Steve, because they are masterful at covering the full range, musically - from utter darkness to the thrill of cheating death."

Survival Cannibalism tracklisting:

"Black Cloud"

"Situation"

"No Deliverance"

"So Much Wasted Rope"

"The Devil Does Divide Us"

"Stinkin’ Drunk On Blood"

"Dereliction"

"Mezzick And Drakelord"

"Black Cloud":

"The Devil Does Divide Us":

"No Deliverance":

"Stinkin’ Drunk On Blood":

"So Much Wasted Rope":

"Situation" video: