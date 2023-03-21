MELISSA BONNY Shows Off Wooden Boxset Edition Of KAMELOT's The Awakening Album; Video

Modern heavy symphonic metal titans, Kamelot, released their first full-length in five years, The Awakening, last Friday, March 17, via Napalm Records.

In the new video below, album contributor Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum) shows off the wooden boxset edition of the album:

The Awakening embraces enlivening themes that every listener can relate to. Inspiring, engaging lyrics of determination, strength, overcoming personal battles and growth are abound on The Awakening, provoked by extreme societal shifts and the overwhelming realization that we have such a brief time to be true to ourselves and live life to its fullest.

Showcasing the incomparable, stage-seasoned vocal acrobatics of Tommy Karevik and increasingly airtight, renowned technical teamwork of guitarist Thomas Youngblood, drummer Alex Landenburg, keyboardist Oliver Palotai and bassist Sean Tibbetts, Kamelot’s score-like 13th studio album is accented by guest contributions from the likes of Melissa Bonny and renowned instrumentalists like violinist Florian Janoske and aforementioned cellist Tina Guo.

The Awakening features crystal clear modern production helmed by the band and longtime producer Sascha Paeth, plus mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen of Hansen Studios.

The Awakening is available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle - Napalm Records exclusive

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl in Splatter Red + Black - Napalm Records exclusive (European webstore), limited to 500

- 2LP Gatefold in Marbled White + Black - Napalm Records exclusive (North American webstore), limited to 300

- 48p Earbook with 7'' Vinyl Single - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 500

- Wooden Boxset with Envelope Opener, Flag, Patch and Band Postcard - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 1000

- Music Cassette - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 100

Order here.

The Awakening tracklisting:

"Overture" (Intro)

"The Great Divide"

"Eventide"

"One More Flag In The Ground"

"Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)"

"Midsummer's Eve"

"Bloodmoon"

"NightSky"

"The Looking Glass"

"New Babylon"

"Willow"

"My Pantheon (Forevermore)"

"Ephemera" (Outro)

"Eventide":

"Opus Of The Night (Ghost Requiem)" lyric video:

"One More Flag In The Ground" video:

Trailer:

Kamelot will tour the world in support of The Awakening. See below for their upcoming European Awaken The World Tour dates.

March

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

22 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden -Trädgårn

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

31 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

April

1 - Oulu, Finland - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali

3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

4 - Rīga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

May

6 - Telaviv, Israel - Reading 3

Spring/Summer Festivals:

May

4 - Karmøygeddon Metal Festival, Norway - Headlining

September

8 - ProgPower USA XXII, USA - Headlining

Kamelot are:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)