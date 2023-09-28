Melodic Death Metallers AEOLIAN To Release New Album In November; "Hominis Obscura" Single Streaming

Mallorca-based melodic death metallers Aeolian will release their newest album, Echoes Of The Future, on November 24 via Black Lion Records.

Echoes Of The Future closes a trilogy that began with The Silent Witness, which explored the greatness and resilience of nature and the danger to which we submit its fragile balance, and the band's second release The Negationist, developed in a present-day in which we refuse to see how the human being has affected and threatened that balance.

On Echoes Of The Future, Aeolian embarks on a journey through the next centuries and puts us in the shoes of our counterparts from a not-so-distant future who will guide us on a journey through the difficulties and great dilemmas of humanity to survive on an increasingly inhospitable planet.

Echoes Of The Future was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound studio.

Tracklist:

"Hominis Obscura"

"Dreams or Reality"

"The Miracle"

"Her Grief"

"Like a Blackened Sun"

"Into the Flames"

"Lords of Greed"

"Echoes of the Future"

"Chronicles of the Fall"