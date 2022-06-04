Melodic Death Metallers BLACK THERAPY To Release New Album Next Week; "Blindness" Video Streaming

June 10th will see the release of Onward, the new album by melodic death metal act Black Therapy. Nine brand new tracks by the band from Rome, Italy, packed with gloomy and sorrow-fueled soundscapes, with catchy melodies and a perfect balance of aggression and dark, doomy atmosphere. In support of the new album, Black Therapy has unleashed its brand new single, "Blindness". Check out the video below.

Black Therapy comments: "This new album was written during the pandemic and we are proud of the outcome. Compared to Echoes of Dying Memories, this is a more aggressive album, but it still retains the emotionally gripping sound, which can be considered our trademark. We also tried something different on some of the songs and we hope you will enjoy it as much as we do."

Onward will be released via Swedish label Black Lion Records and was recorded, mixed and mastered at Blue Ocean recording studio. The artwork was done by Simon Bossert.

Tracklist:

"Onward"

"Blindness"

"Betray My Ideals" (feat. Filippo Palma)

"Behind The Glass"

"Together"

"At the Gates of Soul"

"The Song of My Absence"

"Destroy The Fate"

"A Quiet Place"

Pre-order / pre-save the album here.