Melodic Death Metallers DREADMASK Sign With WormHoleDeath, Release "Ember" Lyric Video

International melodic death metal band Dreadmask has signed with WormHoleDeath to release their debut EP, Thy Prime Dread, which was originally planned for self-release on October 1st. The official release date has now been changed to November 1st.

"We're thrilled to announce our new collaboration with WormHoleDeath, one of the leading distribution companies in the metal scene! This partnership marks a huge step for Dreadmask, and we can't wait to share our music worldwide," says the band.

Recently, Dreadmask released a single called "Ember". Check out the lyric video:

In early 2023, a spark ignited the flames of Dreadmask, a melodic death metal band based in Eindhoven, with members originating from Greece, Hungary, and The Netherlands.

Fuelled by their shared passion for meaningful heavy music, Dreadmask wasted no time in making their mark on the scene. Dreadmask, derived from the fusion of 'dread' and 'mask,' embodies the essence of fear and concealment. While 'dread' signifies the haunting grip of anxiety, 'mask' alludes to the veils we arise to shield our vulnerabilities. On the journey of playing the game of societal norms, we encounter our 'Prime Dread'—our deepest fears.

Each member of Dreadmask brings their unique musical influences to the forefront, encompassing Swedish death metal riffs, growling vocals, soaring melodies, progressive metal’s nuances, and black metal-inspired melancholy.

Dreadmask is:

John Kourentas - Lead / Rhythm Guitars and Keys

Antonis Mougiakakos - Bass and Lead Vocals

Zoltán Herczog - Rhythm Guitars and Backing Vocals

Elger van Delft - Drums

For further details, visit Dreadmask on Facebook.





