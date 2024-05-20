Melodic Death Metallers SUPERDEATHFLAME Unleash New Five-Track EP Featuring Cover Of BELINDA CARLISLE's "Heaven Is A Place On Earth"

Finnish melodic death metal band Superdeathflame's new five track EP, A Tale Of Disclosure, has been released via Inverse Records. It includes two previously released songs, the title track and 'Circle Of The Weak' that was released as a single last year. The EP also features a cover version of the Belinda Carlisle's '80s power pop classic hit, "Heaven Is A Place On Earth".

Listen to the EP on music services found here.

Founded in 2007, Superdeathflame have released two full length albums and a batch of singles now accompanied by their first EP release. The foundation, the Four Pillars of our Metal are Rock solid guitar riffs and punchy drumbeats coloured with flowing synths and world class choruses that are infectiously catchy. Superdeathflame is building their music with an increasingly determined focus to make every song sound simple and easy to a listener. Not forgetting multidimensional interpretation in the lyrics, that gives "the deep" to the songs.

Tracklist:

"Untold Reality"

"A Tale Of Disclosure"

"Circle Of The Weak"

"Deforming Delusion"

"Heaven Is A Place On Earth"

"A Tale Of Disclosure"

"Heaven Is A Place On Earth"

Photo by Tino-Viljami Vanhala