MELVINS' KING BUZZO And MR. BUNGLE's TREVOR DUNN Release "Eat the Spray" Music Video

King Buzzo, the iconic founder and lead vocalist/guitar player for the Melvins, and Mr. Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn, who previously announced their joint King Dunn Tour, have shared a video for “Eat The Spray”.

“I love this video! Probably the best video I’ve ever been involved with,” Buzz Osborne says of the clip created by Berlin-based, Seattle-born video animator, Colin Raff.

The song is featured on a four-song, 12” vinyl release, available exclusively on the upcoming tour dates.

Osborne and Dunn have collaborated several times over the years, including Dunn’s participation in King Buzzo’s 2020 album, Gift Of Sacrifice, as well as both being members of Fantômas, and Dunn’s work as a part of Melvins Lite. On the King Dunn Tour” Dunn will play a stand-up concert bass, while Osborne will sing and play acoustic guitar.

Tickets are available now. J.D. Pinkus (Butthole Surfers/Melvins) opens on all dates. For additional information, and ticketing links, head here.

Dates:

August

1 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet’s

2 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

3 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

7 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

9 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

11 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

12 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

14 - Salt Lake CITY, UT - Urban Lounge

16 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

17 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

19 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

20 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

21 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

22 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

23 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

24 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

28 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

29 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

30 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

September

1 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

3 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

5 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

6 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

9 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Café & Music Hall

10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

11 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

12 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade – Hell Stage

14 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

16 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

17 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

21 - Austin, TX - Antone’s

22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues – Cambridge Room

25 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

King Buzzo, a.k.a. Buzz Osborne, is the singer, guitar player and founder of the enormously influential band, the Melvins. His innovative approach to songwriting, and guitar playing, has influenced countless musicians, and turned leagues of music lovers into ardent fans. Renowned for his pioneering use of down-tuned strings, Buzzo masterfully blended his punk and metal influences, and in turn, he created a groundbreaking new sound in heavy music. Over Osborne’s extensive career, which originated in the small hamlet of Montesano, Wash. in 1983, he has released over 30 albums under the Melvins’ moniker, two solo albums [Gift of Sacrifice (2020) and This Machine Kills Artists (2014)], as well as a number of collaborative projects including Fantômas and Crystal Fairy.

Trevor Dunn might be most widely known for his work with Mr. Bungle, the eclectic and unpredictable Northern California band he co-founded in 1985, but his career outside of Mr. Bungle has been just as notable. Also a member of Fantômas, Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant, Tomahawk and Melvins Lite, Dunn has also written music for various ensembles, performed extensively with John Zorn, and recently formed Riverworm Records, a label home for “discarded, forgotten, and misunderstood music.”

(Photo - Mackie Osborne)