Members Of ATHEIST, TOXIK, TRILLIONAIRE And CRYPTOPSY Perform JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Ram It Down" For Slay At Home Fest

June 29, 2021, an hour ago

news judas priest cryptopsy atheist toxik trillionaire heavy metal

Metal Injection has posted a performance video for Judas Priest's "Ram It Down", taken from Slay At Home Fest in support of Musicares / The Iggy Fund / NAMI / Cancer Research Institute. 

The song is performed by 

Ron Iglesias  - vocals (Toxik, Xenophile, Paralysis)
Daniel Martinez - guitar  (Atheist)
Phil DuBois - drums  (Trillionaire, Fuligin, Cain Corso)
Olivier Pinaro - bass (Cattle Decapitation, Cryptopsy)
Chris Martin - guitar  (Atheist)

Donate to the Slay At Home Fest here.

Since beginning the Slay At Home series one year ago as a personal mission to create an entertainment fundraiser to aid the music industry and charities, mastermind Frank Godla has helped raise over $200,000 in donations for various charities through the virtual concert platform. The finale aired on June 18 and 19 in support of four great causes; Musicares, The Iggy Fund, The Cancer Research Institute and National Alliance On Mental Illness.



