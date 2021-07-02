Members Of CATTLE DECAPITATION, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, BROKEN HOPE And ONCE HUMAN Perform SLAYER Classic "Chemical Warfare" For Slay At Home Fest (Video)
Metal Injection has posted a performance video for Slayer's "Chemical Warfare", taken from Slay At Home Fest in support of Musicares / The Iggy Fund / NAMI / Cancer Research Institute.
The song is performed by:
Travis Ryan - vocals (Cattle Decapitation)
Logan Mader - guitar (Once Human / ex-Machine Head)
Brandon Ellis - guitar (The Black Dahlia Murder)
Diego Soria - bass (Broken Hope)
Frank Godla - drums (Metal Injection)p>
Donate to the Slay At Home Fest here.
Since beginning the Slay At Home series one year ago as a personal mission to create an entertainment fundraiser to aid the music industry and charities, mastermind Frank Godla has helped raise over $200,000 in donations for various charities through the virtual concert platform. The finale aired on June 18 and 19 in support of four great causes; Musicares, The Iggy Fund, The Cancer Research Institute and National Alliance On Mental Illness.