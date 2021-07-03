Members Of CRYPTA, FEAR FACTORY, EVILE And AZUSA Perform SEPULTURA Classic "Desperate Cry" For Slay At Home Fest (Video)

Metal Injection has posted a performance video for Sepultura's "Desperate Cry", taken from Slay At Home Fest in support of Musicares / The Iggy Fund / NAMI / Cancer Research Institute.

The song is performed by:

Fernanda Lira - vocals (Crypta)

Mike Heller - drums (Fear Factory, Malignancy)

Ol Drake - guitar (Evile)

Liam Wilson - bass (Azusa, The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Donate to the Slay At Home Fest here.

Since beginning the Slay At Home series one year ago as a personal mission to create an entertainment fundraiser to aid the music industry and charities, mastermind Frank Godla has helped raise over $200,000 in donations for various charities through the virtual concert platform. The finale aired on June 18 and 19 in support of four great causes; Musicares, The Iggy Fund, The Cancer Research Institute and National Alliance On Mental Illness.